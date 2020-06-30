Murphy, Sandy Age 66 Sandy passed away peacefully in a hospital on June 28, 2020, with a loved one by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delaine and Russell Oquist; her brother, Harry Oquist; and her brother-in-law, Rick Bliss. She is survived by her sister, Susan Bliss; her bother, Jim Oquist and wife Sue; nephews, Pat, Tony and Mike Kerres, and Joe and Danny Oquist; and former husband, Rick Murphy. Sandy loved music, animals, the beach, and our nation's flag and the military that protects it. In accordance with Sandy's wishes, there will be no funeral service or interment; instead, her ashes will be spread at her favorite place. If you wish to remember Sandy, she would have suggested a donation to the Humane Society, the ASPCA, or the Wounded Warrior Project. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

