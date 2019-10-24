Murphy, JoAnne J.

Murphy, JoAnne J. May 25, 1931 - October 23, 2019 JoAnne J. Murphy, age 88, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 23, 2019. JoAnne was born May 25,1931 in Missouri Valley, IA, to the late Clarence and Christina (Franksen) Wells and is a longtime resident of Council Bluffs. She retired from Hy-Vee after 25-plus years in food service and was an avid horse racing fan. JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Murphy; longtime companion, Melvin Brown; brothers, Chuck, Kenny, Clifford and Tom Wells; sisters, Helen Bolton and Betty Britten. JoAnne is survived by sons, Steven and wife Tracie of Council Bluffs; Alan and wife Gale, McClelland, IA; grandson, Josh (Erin) Murphy, Cedar Rapids, IA; granddaughter, Katie (John) Rea, Omaha; grandson, Paul Michael Murphy, Council Bluffs; granddaughter, Melissa (Jeremy) Fichter, McClelland, IA; seven great-grandchildren: Charlie Rea, Finley and Chase Murphy; Venessa, Lindsay, Jerred, and Aubrey Fichter; sister, Bernice Behm, Council Bluffs; special nieces, Linda Guy, Debbie Anderson; special nephew, Kenneth Bolton. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 9am, all at funeral home. Interment: Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Masonic Temple. Memorials to EveryStep Hospice preferred. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.