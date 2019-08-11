Murphy, Jerome M. June 28, 1941 - August 2, 2019 Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Joe; and his daughter, Brenda. He's survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy; daughters, Trisha Murphy and Rebecca (Jon) Hendrickson; granddaughters, Stephanie and Amanda; two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; and many more loving family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, August 12, 2019, at St. Gerald's Catholic Church (9602 Q St., Ralston, NE. 68127) from 5-7pm, with a Vigil service to follow. MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Church at 10am. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

