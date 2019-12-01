Murphy, Evangeline M. "Van" January 1, 1935 - November 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Esther Spilman; brother, Robert Spilman; and son, Samuel Pane. Survived by husband, Thomas; daughter, Toni (Tim) Flynn; sons, Robert (Teri) Pane, Ralph (Michele) Pane, and Richard (Pam) Pane; step-sons, Rick (Kristi) Murphy, Bill (Laura) Murphy, and Mike (Suzy) Murphy; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Scherwenka and Margaret Schwabe; and a large extended family. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, December 7, 11am St. Stephen the Martyr, 16701 S St., Omaha. Messinger Indian School Mortuary 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | 480-945-9521

