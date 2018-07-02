Munro, David Michael Keisler David passed away on Friday, June 29, 2018 after a near 25-year battle with congenital heart disease, surrounded by his family. David was born in Lincoln, NE on August 26, 1993. David graduated from Lincoln Southwest High School in 2012. He was active in Student Council, Varsity Vocal Music, and the Athletic program, serving as Student Manager for his beloved Silverhawk basketball team all four years. David graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with the Bachelor of Science Degree and a major in Economics in the Class of 2016. He was a devoted member of the Upsilon Chapter of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. Since graduation, David spent time working with a local start-up as his medical treatment and condition allowed. David also spent time over the years volunteering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, with a particular fondness for residents of the long-term care unit. All who knew David admired him and recognized him for his resilience, perseverance, and always-positive attitude. He was a 2012 recipient of the Omaha Salvation Army D.J.'s Hero Award for his commitment to helping others and the community, courage in the face of adversity, and ability to overcome challenges. Nebraska Wesleyan University similarly recognized David in 2016 with the Kenneth R. Holder Memorial Award, presented to a graduating Senior who has overcome significant challenges in attaining their Baccalaureate Degree. David's family sends their heartfelt gratitude to all who so personally supported and uplifted David on his day-to-day journey. Special Thanks to the courageous medical team at the University of Michigan that offered him his first chance at life; the devoted doctors, nurses and staff at Lincoln Pediatric Group, Omaha Children's Hospital, and Nebraska Medicine who were a constant companion; the compassionate nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth's Infusion Center where he spent so very many hours the last 2 years; the always accommodating team at Option Care Home Services; the caring and encouraging faculty, staff and students at Cavett Elementary School, Scott Middle School, Lincoln Southwest High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University; and his Phi Kappa Tau brothers. David's family includes his father and mother, Michael Munro and Susan Keisler-Munro; sister Frances; brother John; grandparents, Norma Jeanne and Wayne McGillick; uncle and aunt, Jeff and Kim Keisler; aunt and uncle, Cindy (Keisler) and Craig Shaw; aunt Diane Munro; and cousins, Craig Keisler, Kaitlin (Keisler) Miller, Mitch Conklin, Jayce Conklin, Brady Shaw, Grant Shaw, and Brittni Akinrefon. Preceded in death by grandfather Francis Keisler; and grandparents, Robert and Patricia Munro. VISITATION: Monday, July 2, 6-7:30pm at Butherus Maser Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln NE. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Tuesday, July 3, 11am at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D Street, Lincoln NE. There will be a Luncheon at the Church immediately following the Service, followed by a Private Commital. Memorials to the family for future designation after thoughtful reflection as to how best honor David's passions and spirit. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 402-488-0934
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.