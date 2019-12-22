Munk, Shelley A. (Mains)

Munk, Shelley A. (Mains) February 26, 1960 - December 20, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Harold Mains. Survived by husband, Steven; daughter, Kari Munk (Tim Houston); mother, Lauralee Mains; sister, Susy Timmons; brother, Steve Mains (Jody); nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, December 27, from 6-8pm at West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday at 10:30am at West Center Chapel. Interment in Hillcrest. Memorials to the Systic Fibrosis Foundation or Children's Organ Transplant Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shelley Munk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.