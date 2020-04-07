Mungin, Andre D. "Dre"

Mungin, Andre D. "Dre" September 23, 1974 - April 4, 2020 Andre D. Mungin, age 45, was born on September 23, 1974, in Beaufort, South Carolina, to Sarah and Melvin. He was their first born, and then came Kevin, and Christian. Due to Melvin's military career, the family lived on many bases here and in other countries, and then in 1978 the family settled down in Papillion. He was a graduate of Papillion-La Vista High School where he excelled in academics and football, then earned a football scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. It was during this time, he met Kim, and they became inseparable. They were married on October 25, 2003. They were blessed on April 21, 2006, with their adored daughter, Macie Janae. In 2008, Dre's career path led him to PayPal where his skill set matched his career and he thrived. He valued all of the opportunities PayPal provided, and considered his colleagues as family. As a husband and father, he was a genuine family man. He provided unconditional support in all Kim and Macie pursued. He and Kim were more than a married couple, they were best friends. When it came to his beloved Macie, even when he was extremely ill, she was his greatest motivation to do what he needed to do to keep fighting, to endure the process, to stay with her and us as long as he could. In the last days, it was her voice that he responded to most. The love they have for one another truly lit up the room. Let us never forget, Dre was loving, kindhearted, funny, strong-willed, a father figure to nieces and nephews, and loved volleyball, gardening, his friends, the Philadelphia Eagles, and his entire family. He set the bar high for us all to live life to the fullest and to endure what comes our way. He will be greatly missed and always much loved. Andre was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Mungin; and mother-in-law, Sue Peters. He is survived by his wife, Kim; daughter, Macie; mother, Sarah Mungin; father-in-law, Glenn Clasen; brothers, Kevin Mungin (Kelsey) and Christian Mungin (Erica Hanna); sisters-in-law, Deb Clasen, Pam Johnson (Tom), and Jill Elliott (John); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. VISITATION: Thursday, April 9, 57pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 10, 10am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Follow the link at the website below for video of the visitation and service. Memorials to Macie's college fund. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Andre Mungin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.