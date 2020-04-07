Mungin, Andre D. "Dre" September 23, 1974 - April 4, 2020 Andre D. Mungin, age 45, was born on September 23, 1974, in Beaufort, South Carolina, to Sarah and Melvin. He was their first born, and then came Kevin, and Christian. Due to Melvin's military career, the family lived on many bases here and in other countries, and then in 1978 the family settled down in Papillion. He was a graduate of Papillion-La Vista High School where he excelled in academics and football, then earned a football scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. It was during this time, he met Kim, and they became inseparable. They were married on October 25, 2003. They were blessed on April 21, 2006, with their adored daughter, Macie Janae. In 2008, Dre's career path led him to PayPal where his skill set matched his career and he thrived. He valued all of the opportunities PayPal provided, and considered his colleagues as family. As a husband and father, he was a genuine family man. He provided unconditional support in all Kim and Macie pursued. He and Kim were more than a married couple, they were best friends. When it came to his beloved Macie, even when he was extremely ill, she was his greatest motivation to do what he needed to do to keep fighting, to endure the process, to stay with her and us as long as he could. In the last days, it was her voice that he responded to most. The love they have for one another truly lit up the room. Let us never forget, Dre was loving, kindhearted, funny, strong-willed, a father figure to nieces and nephews, and loved volleyball, gardening, his friends, the Philadelphia Eagles, and his entire family. He set the bar high for us all to live life to the fullest and to endure what comes our way. He will be greatly missed and always much loved. Andre was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Mungin; and mother-in-law, Sue Peters. He is survived by his wife, Kim; daughter, Macie; mother, Sarah Mungin; father-in-law, Glenn Clasen; brothers, Kevin Mungin (Kelsey) and Christian Mungin (Erica Hanna); sisters-in-law, Deb Clasen, Pam Johnson (Tom), and Jill Elliott (John); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. VISITATION: Thursday, April 9, 57pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 10, 10am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Follow the link at the website below for video of the visitation and service. Memorials to Macie's college fund. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Here is a guide to local businesses ready to help with your next project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.