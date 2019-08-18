Mumby, Charles E. May 2, 1937 - August 15, 2019 Bellevue, NE. Preceeded in death by Wendell and Edna Mumby; and brother, Keith Mumby. Survived by wife of 59 years, Carol D. Mumby; children, Max Mumby (Lynne) of Omaha, Mendy Wells (Michael) of Papillion; and grandchildren, Morgan, Nick, Alex, Keaton, Mallory, Carson. A 1955 Graduate of Sioux County High School; Graduate of University of Colorado; Member of Beta Theta Pi; and Past President of University of Nebraska Touchdown Club. Longtime resident of Harrison NE, prior to moving to Bellevue, NE in 2013, retiring from Mumby Insurance. Services pending at a later date. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolce.com

