Mumby, Charles E. May 2, 1937 - August 15, 2019 Bellevue, NE. Preceeded in death by Wendell and Edna Mumby; and brother, Keith Mumby. Survived by wife of 59 years, Carol D. Mumby; children, Max Mumby (Lynne) of Omaha, and Mendy Wells (Michael) of Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Morgan, Nick, Alex, Keaton, Mallory, and Carson. A 1955 Graduate of Sioux County High School, Graduate of University of Colorado, Member of Beta Theta Pi, and Past President of University of Nebraska Touchdown Club. Longtime resident of Harrison, NE prior to moving to Bellevue in 2013, retiring from Mumby Insurance. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, September 27, 10:30am at Harrison Bible Church, Harrison NE. in lieu of flowers memorials to favorite charity. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolce.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.