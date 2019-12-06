Mulroy, Thomas J. "Tom" LtCol USAF (Ret) September 17, 1950 - December 4, 2019 Age 69. Tom loved his wife, sons and their wives, grandchildren, and his dogs. He enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for his family and working in the yard and around the house. Preceded in death by parents, Al and Betty Mulroy. Survived by wife of 42 years, Bobbi; sons, Jarod (McKinsey) Mulroy and Todd Mulroy; grandchildren: Dylan, Benjamin, Jacob, Vivian and Nathan Mulroy; and brothers: Jim (Christine) Mulroy, Jack Mulroy, and Mike Mulroy. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Saturday, December 7, 12:30pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1:30pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with Military Honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to Little White Dog Rescue (littlewhitedogrescue.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

