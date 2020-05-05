Mullins, Richard Lee April 24, 1942 - May 2, 2020 Richard Lee Mullins, age 78 of Arlington, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Rich was born on April 24, 1942 to Kenneth "Moon" and Norma Jean (Patton) Mullins of Dawson, NE. Rich married Marlene Olson of West Point on November 3, 1963. The couple had three children; David (Becky) of Hutchinson, KS; Patrick (Angie) of Johnstown, CO; and Susan (Tim) Tunnell of Minden, NE. Rich will be buried at the Orum Cemetery, following a private ceremony. The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life memorial service later in the summer. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home 232 W. Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002 | (402) 478-4151

