Mullins, Michael J. Jr. TSgt USAF (Ret) Jan 4, 1924 - Jul 4, 2018 Age 94. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he was a World War II and Korean War Veteran, serving three branches of the service. He retired from both the Air Force and the U.S. Postal Service. He was preceded in death his parents, Michael and Mary Mullins Sr.; brother, Edward; son, Michael J. III; and daughter, Catherine Mullins. He is survived by wife of 65 years, Jean Mullins; and sons, Patrick T. Mullins (Roxanne) and Daniel B. Mullins (Sue); grandchildren: John Mullins (Kara), Alexandra Petry (E.J.), Anne Munter (Jordan) and Victoria Stafford; great-grandchildren: Ayriss, Aria and Anastyn Petry; and several nieces and nephews. Private family services. Memorials suggested to the Silver City American Legion, 403 Main Street, Silver City, IA 51571 or the Columban Fathers, https://columban.org/ BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

