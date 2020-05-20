Mullin, Julia A.

Mullin, Julia A. April 6, 1943 - May 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Julia Binder; grandson, Jacob Barnes; son-in-law, Doug Siren. Survived by husband, James "Art" Mullin; stepchildren, Teresa Semerena (Ron), Ann Mullin, Elizabeth Abariotes (Tim), Robert Mullin (Claudia), Joe Mullin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Glasford (Richard); nephew, Tim Brotski (Michelle); niece, Amy Grabowski (Steve). Private Family Vigil Service: Thursday, May 21st, 7pm, West Center Chapel. Private Funeral Mass: Friday, May 22nd, 10:30am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Return to Glory Holy Name Men's Club or Siena Francis House. To view livecast of the Vigil and Mass please go to our website and click the "view livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

