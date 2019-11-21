Mullersman, Kristi L. (Stolz)

Mullersman, Kristi L. (Stolz) September 5, 1972 - November 17, 2019 Kristi died surrounded by her loving family. She fought a 2.5 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Cameron; parents, Joe and Julia Stolz; sister, Jennifer Vizuete (Ricardo); niece Isa; and nephew, Nico; and loving partner, Sean Murphy. Family will receive friends Friday, November 22nd from 5pm to 7pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church - Gretna (508 W Angus Rd.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Nov. 23rd, 10:30am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church - Gretna. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

