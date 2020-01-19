Mullaney, Ann A. March 14, 1917 - January 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, James B. Mullaney; and daughter, Maureen Eischeid. Survived by son, James Michael Mullaney (Jackie); daughter, Patricia Ann Lauer (Bill); son-in-law, Daniel J. Eischeid; three grandchildren, Julie, Mark and Jennifer; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 22nd from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. VISITATION: Thursday, Jan. 23rd from 1pm to 1:30pm, New Cassel Retirement Center (900 N 90th St.) followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 1:30pm. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

