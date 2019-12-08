Mulholland, Robert A. "Red" "Father Bob" July 27, 1933 - July 26, 2019 Survived by beloved wife, Mary Hill-Mulholland. INTERMENT was in Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.