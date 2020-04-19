Mulholland, Margaret "Margie"

Mulholland, Margaret "Margie" Age 84 Fremont NE, formerly of Valley, NE. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Mary, and Mitch and Carol all of Omaha; daughters and sons-in-law, Marla and Dennis Vannoy of Elkhorn NE, Mona Mulholland and Robert Vannoy of Fremont, and Cody Huff of Elkhorn; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeanie Herman of Pocatello, ID. Private Family Rosary will be held. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

