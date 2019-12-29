Muhlecke, Kenneth R. "Bozo"

Muhlecke, Kenneth R. "Bozo" April 26, 1934 - December 25, 2019 Loving husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Inez; wife, MonaMay; 1 brother; and 5 sisters. Survived by children: Ken (Donna), Jeannette (Gus) Davis, and Roger (Amanda); 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. SERVICES: 10am Tuesday, December 31, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Monday, December 30, also at Forest Lawn. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. www.forestlawnomaha.com

