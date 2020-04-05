Muffitt, Gregory

Muffitt, Gregory April 17, 1943 - March 21, 2020 Gregory Muffitt, age 76, went to eternal life on March 21, 2020 at his home in Friendswood, TX. He was born in Omaha, NE on April 17, 1943 to parents Edward and Eleanor (MacKenzie) Muffitt. Greg is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda. For more details, please visit www.jeterfuneralhome.com. Jeter Funeral Home Inc. 311 N Friendswood Drive Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200

