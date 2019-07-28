Muessel, James P. May 19, 1970 - July 25, 2019 James Patrick Muessel was born May 19, 1970 in Omaha, Nebraska to Gerald and Mary Muessel. He is survived by his children Evan and Lauryn, their mother, Dee Muessel, brothers John (Patti) Muessel and Tim (Julie) Muessel and sister Beth (Eileen) Muessel and significant other Naomi Borst along with nieces, nephews and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by parents and grandparents. Memorial Service Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11AM at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Memorial Visitation Monday 5-7PM, also at the funeral home. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.