Muench, Jill Ann May 14, 1959 - August 11, 2019 Preceded in death by grandparents; parents, Norman and Darlene Kiser; father-in-law, Edwin Muench; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Survived by husband, Brian Muench; son, Tyler Muench; brother, Gary (Keven) Kiser; nephew, Conor (Jeanna) Kiser; niece, Kiley (Tony) Danniells; mother-in-law, Genevieve Muench; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Dan) Moriarty; nephew, Brett Moriarty; sister-in-law, Kathy (Tim) Brown; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday 10am, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Bellevue. Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Thursday, starting at 5pm, with Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman Bellevue Chapel. Memorials to the family for further designation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

