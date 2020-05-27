Mueller, Marguerite

Mueller, Marguerite Age 81 Marguerite Mueller, of Omaha, NE, passed away on May 22nd. She is survived by son, David Mueller; daughters, Gloria (John) Gerdes and Janet (Tom) Seib; grandchildren, Katelyn and Jacob Seib; great grandchild, Ezra; brother, Mike (Debbie) Clark; nephew, Mick Clark and niece Trish (Pat) Finn. VISITATION: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 4-7pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 11am, also at the mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

