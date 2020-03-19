Mudra, Mary E.

Mudra, Mary E. September 22, 1944 - March 18, 2020 Mary E. Mudra, age 75, was born in Council Bluffs, IA, to the late Cecil and Hazel (Reed) Marr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peachie Raes; brothers, Hotzi and Dickie Marr; stepdaughter, Tracy Mudra. Mary is survived by her husband, Emil "Moe" Mudra; son, Quinn Cunningham (Danielle); stepson, Scott Mudra (Haiyan); stepdaughter, Kelley Hook; grandchildren, Wyatt Cunningham, Watson Cunningham and Milana Mudra; sisters, Connie Plunket (Ira), Bonnie Rankin (Dale) and Norma Fox; a host of other family and friends. A private service will be held at a later date. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

