Mruk, Dolores A. July 19, 1927 - January 17, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Frank Mruk; and daughter, Carol Murillo. Survived by daughter, Lynn Hess; son, John Mruk; Seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. No Funeral Services. A MEMORIAL MASS will be held on Saturday February 8, at 11am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5912 X Street, Omaha, NE.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Mruk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

