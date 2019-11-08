Mrsny, Steve Age 58 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by his daughters, Jordan and Taylor, both of Omaha; Kris Mrsny of Omaha; mother, Maribethe Mrsny of Valley, NE; brothers, Michael (Kim) and David (Marci) of Omaha; sister, Deborah (Bill) Podrazo of Omaha; and by many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-5pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, 5pm, all at the funeral home. Private inurnment. Memorials to the family for designation to a local Mental Health Provider. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

