Mowry, Ruth Ann October 29, 1929 - December 11, 2019 Ruth Ann Mowry, age 90 of Council Bluffs, passed away December 11, 2019 in Blair, NE. Ruth was born in Shelby County Iowa on October 29, 1929 to the late George B. and Edith (McGee) Plumb. She was united in marriage to Daniel R. Mowry on March 30,1951. Ruth worked for the Peters Law Firm as a Legal Secretary and she was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ, where she served as treasurer of the church council, former church secretary, choir member, Church Belle member, Sunday school teacher and superintendant and also served on the Board of Christian Education. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David E. Plumb; and husband, Daniel R., on October 29, 2005. Survivors include daughters, Marsha Jane Culbertson (Tom) of Bellevue, NE; Susan Kay Holmes (David); son, Patrick Daniel Mowry (Carla), all of Omaha; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Charleston (Carreo); Amanda Culbertson; Michaela Gorman (Preston); Melissa Holmes; Roy, Carl and Daniel Mowry. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at funeral home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at St. John's UCC, 400 Cloverdale. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery with a luncheon back at church. Memorials are suggested to St. John's UCC or Breast Cancer. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

