Motzkus, John Ervin May 20, 1934 - February 2, 2020 John Ervin Motzkus, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away Feb. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles (Eagle Rock), CA. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Motzkus of Eagle Rock; two daughters, Melani (David) Carty of Lovettsville, VA; and Heidi Motzkus (wife of Steven Fiorillo) of Eagle Rock; grandchildren, Jonathan and Christiana Carty; sister-in-laws, Jolene Motzkus of Elkhorn, NE; and Shirley Christiansen of Omaha, NE; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Born in Globe, Wisconsin on May 20, 1934, John was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Walter A. and Eva (Tolles) Motzkus; brothers, Richard and Paul Motzkus; and sisters, Ruth Bronder and Lois O'Leary. John graduated from Omaha South High School in 1951 and the University of Nebraska, Omaha in 1955. He was in the Army at Monteith Kesserne near Nuremberg, Germany in 1956-57. In April, 1960 John married Nancy Christiansen. They met at UNO in 1958 as John had gone back to college for a teaching credential after the Army. He taught at Ashland Park School in Omaha in 1960-61. Then he and Nancy moved to Southern California pulling a U-Haul trailer west on Old Route 66 with no air conditioning! They arrived in CA in August, 1961, and John taught in the Santa Ana Unified School District. The following year he took a teaching position in the Anaheim Union High School District. In 1969 John earned a M.A. degree in Social Studies and a M.S. degree in School Administration from California State University, Fullerton and transferred to Anaheim High School where he was an Activities Director and teacher. John was President of the Anaheim Secondary Teachers Association (ASTA) in 1971-72. John retired from the AUHSD in 1996 after 37 years of teaching in CA. He continued with the district after retirement teaching English as a Second Language. John was cremated and his ashes will be scattered at the Headwaters of the Missouri River in Montana along with the ashes of his beloved dog, Ike. Memorial donations may be made to The Braille Institute.
