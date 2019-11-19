Mosteller, Brenda H.

Mosteller, Brenda H. August 3, 1944 - November 14, 2019 Survived by husband, Cliff; son, Joseph (Colleen), and grandsons, Daniel and Jacob, of Danbury, CT; daughter, Kendra (Eric Grelson) and grandchildren Jacqueline Damme (Justin), Cook, NE; Spencer Pecha, Aaron and Emma Grelson, Papillion, NE; two dear siblings; her best friend and sister, Mary Parkhurst, Hickory, NC; a beloved brother, Tim Hollar (Donna), Hickory, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was blessed with military and civilian friends worldwide. VISITATION: Tuesday at Mortuary 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 4pm, First Lutheran Church, 420 N. Washington St., Papillion, NE. Burial: Catawba Memorial Park, Hickory, NC. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

