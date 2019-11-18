Mosteller, Brenda H.

Mosteller, Brenda H. August 3, 1944 - November 14, 2019. Survived by husband Cliff, son Joseph (Colleen) and grandsons Daniel and Jacob, Danbury Connecticut. daughter, Kendra (Eric Grelson) and grandchildren Jacqueline Damme (Justin), Cook, Nebraska, Spencer Pecha, Aaron and Emma Grelson. Papillion, Nebraska, two dear siblings, her best friend and sister, Mary Parkhurst, Hickory NC, a beloved brother Tim Hollar (Donna), Hickory, North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews She was blessed with military and civilian friends worldwide. VISITATION: Tuesday at Mortuary 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 4pm, First Lutheran Church, 420 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE. Burial Catawba Memorial Park, Hickory, N. Carolina. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY, 441 NO WASHINGTON ST., PAPILLION NE 402-339-3232  | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

