Most, Dolores A. March 25, 1929 - June 27, 2020 Age 91 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by her husband Howard; and son Jerome. Survived by sons: Michael (Mary), H. Russell (Pam), and Greg (Martha) Most; daughter-in-law Cheri Most; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. GATHERING of Family and Friends: Thursday, July 2, from 1-3pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114. Burial will take place at a later date in Ogallala, NE. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

