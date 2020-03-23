Moss, Willa Mae

Moss, Willa Mae Born on July 1, 1935 - Transitioned on March 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, William Ford and Luella Margaret Stewart; seven brothers: Charles "Rocky," Arthur, Samuel, Walter "Bunker," James, Stewart, and Lawrence "Snooky" Grimes; and sisters, Elaine, Lela and Iva. Survived by son Albert; special nephew Lester Grimes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 | gsfuneral.com

