Moss, LaVonne G. July 11, 1930 - September 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Robert. Survived by children: Barbara (Douglas) Cook, Charlene (Erin) Cuffe, Sally (Doug) Wigton, Robert (Patricia) Moss; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Connie) Myers; sister, Jerry (Walter) Bernard. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday 10am at Grace Lutheran Church. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church, Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministry, or Tip Top Thrift Shop. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.