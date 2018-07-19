Moss, L. Louise Jan 13, 1952 - Jul 18, 2018 Age 66. Preceded in death by husband, Preston; daughter, Kelley Moss-Missel; brother, Ron Moss; and parents, Lorin and Lois Moss. Survived by son, Kirk Moss (Tami); brother, Bob Moss (Marilyn); son-in-law, Toor Missel. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, July 23rd, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 Galvin Road North, Bellevue. Private Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family for a scholarship fund in Louise's name. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

KatyDyd8
Kathy Martz

So sorry to hear of Louise's passing. What a beautiful person she was! I knew Louise through her husband, Preston. May the peace of God be with all of her family and friends who mourn her loss. God Bless.

