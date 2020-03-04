Moss, James L. October 31, 1926 - March 1, 2020 Age 93 of Council Bluffs passed away at his residence with his family by his side. James was born in Macedonia, IA to the late Herbert "Guy" and Elmo (Brenneman) Moss. James served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. James married Kathryn Neary on October 20, 1956. They were married 50 years until her passing in 2007. James worked as a self employed Master Plumber. James married Marjorie Tramp on January 25, 2014. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church; American Legion Rainbow Post #2; Iowa Plumbing Board; Council Bluffs Plumbing association; Pottawattamie County Genealogy Society; and Habitat for Humanity. James was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn in 2007; brother, Vernon Moss; and sister, Celia Wilhelm. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Kelly and Henry Gerhardt; sons, Jimmy and Nicole Moss, Tommy Moss; grandchildren, Henry and Megan Gerhardt, Brianne and Michael Hanson; Kristen Gerhardt; Brandon, Danielle and Eric Moss; great-grandson, Leo Hanson; stepchildren, Caryn and Harold Critchfield; Audrey Addison; Gary and Tammy Tramp; Michael Tramp; Theresa and Chad Nelson; 11 step-grandchildren; 30 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Harvey Moss; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. VISITATION with family on Thursday from 68pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE on Friday at 11am at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Avenue. Burial in the Macedonia Cemetery. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Bethany Lutheran Home or American Legion Rainbow Post #2. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
