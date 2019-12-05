Moskovits, Ann G. November 15, 1936 - December 3, 2019 Age 83. Preceded in death by husband, Samuel Moskovits, and parents, Josef and Chuma Weinroth. Survived by daughter, Brenda Moskovits; son and daughter-in-law, Steven Moskovits and Connie Kozeny-Moskovits; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Joseph Bernt; granddaughter, Allison Kozeny. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: noon Friday, Golden Hill Cemetery, 5025 N. 42nd St., followed by luncheon at 2pm at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, 323 S. 132nd St. No flowers, please. Donations are suggested to Beth Israel Synagogue or Outlook Nebraska. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME (402) 556-9392

