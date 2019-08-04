Mosher, Donna M. March 17, 1943 - June 28, 2019 Age 76 years of Omaha. Survived by husband of 52 years, Steve Mosher; children, Shawn and Michelle Mosher; grandchildren, Keli, Chris, and Sierra; great-grandson, Grayson; and siblings: Calvin, Richard, Curnal, Jr., and Patricia Ferguson. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, August 7, from 6-7pm at Community Bible Church (9001 Q St.). MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 8, at 11am, with family Receiving friends 1 hour prior to the Service, all at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St. To leave condolences and for more details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

