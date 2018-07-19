Moser, Robert Edwin Nov 1, 1952 - Jul 16, 2018 Survived by wife, Coleen Moser; daughter, Alina Moser; son, Samuel Moser; and best friends, Corona and C.J. FAMILY VISITATION: Friday, July 20, from 5-7pm, at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in the Fellowship Hall, 1031 Sunset Trail, Omaha. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 21, at 11am at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

