Moseman, David C. December 2, 1950 - August 8, 2019 Survived by wife, Donita; daughters, Amy Gehringer (Andy) and Abbie Moseman (Zack); grandchildren: Adyn, Archer, and Michael; brothers, John (Mary) and Elwin (Lorin); sister, Linda (Bob); other loving friends and relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, August 16th at 11am at Faith Westwood Church, 4814 Oaks Lane. Interment, Flower Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

