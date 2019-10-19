Mosby, Robert L. Sr. August 3, 1938 - October 15, 2019 Of Gretna. Survived by wife, Mary Jane; children, Robert Jr. (Sheri), Craig, Carolyn O'Brien; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene Freeman, Virginia Eighme (Dean); brothers, Bob Vanderlinden (Jann), Steve Vanderlinden (Sharon); family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm, at Gretna United Methodist Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S 204th St., Gretna. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to Gretna United Methodist Church or Gretna Fire & Rescue. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.