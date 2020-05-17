Mortenson, Steven R.

Mortenson, Steven R. Steven Mortenson of Parker, CO was taken too soon on May 5, 2020. Cherished husband of Robin (Hernandez) Mortenson. Devoted step-father of Ben and Krissie, and "Papa Steve" to Ashlyn and Anthony. Much loved son of Robert "Bob" Mortenson and the late Lorraine (Halstrom) Mortenson. Dear brother of the late Tim Mortenson, and the late Lori (Mortenson) Stolp. Son-in-law of John Hernandez and the late Donna (Murrow) Hernandez. Brother-in-law of: Pam (Mercier) Mortenson (Tim), Greg Stolp (Lori) and Laurie Kusak, Todd Hernandez, Kelly and Ginger (Annee) Hernandez, Duane and Chris (Hernandez) Larson, Tracy and Angela (Khosla) Hernandez, and Scott and Andrea (Murin) Hernandez. He is also survived by many special uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Steve received a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He worked in Commercial Construction for more than 30 years and was currently employed at GE Johnson. Steve had the biggest heart and a zest for life. If you heard his laugh from across the room, you knew it was him. As many of you know, flying was his passion. Seven years ago as he pursued his lifetime dream of becoming a private pilot, he quickly left by the wayside the military vehicles, horses, ranching, farming, boating and RC airplanes. A Celebration of Steve's Life will bring us together at a later date. Arrangements under Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services, please visit: https://ponderosavalleyfunerals.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org

