Mortensen, Ronald A. August 6, 1937 - December 13, 2019 Survived by wife, Julie A. Mortensen; children: Carolyn A. Samuelson (Greg), David A. Mortensen (Lisa), Steven G. Mortensen (Partner Sammi) and Michael F. Mortensen (Lori); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 19th from 10am to 11am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn (20500 W Maple Rd.) followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. Memorials are suggested to the Omaha Parks Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

