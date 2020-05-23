Mortensen, Richard

Mortensen, Richard June 13, 1934 - May 19, 2020 Born in Papillion, Nebraska. Preceded in death by Earl Mortensen (father) and Louise (Beier) Mortensen (mother); wife, Joan (Cernelic) Mortensen. Survived by brother, Norman (Karen) Mortensen, Crab Orchard, NE; sister, Lorraine Mowinkel, Papillion, NE; son, Kent (Jean) Mortensen, Omaha, NE; daughter, Pam (Eileen) Riggs, Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Wayne (Jill) Mortensen, Cleveland, OH; Jennifer (Joshua) Eigsti, Omaha, NE; Amanda Riggs, Omaha, NE; Melissa (AJ) Riggs-Robinson, Lincoln, NE; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends that will miss his kind heart and warm smile. Richard served in U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War. Owned and operated (with his son, Kent) Rich's Welding for the past 45 years. During his life, he enjoyed spending time with his family, dancing, attending Husker football games, and talking to his neighbors and customers at work. Celebration of Life and services at a later date. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.

