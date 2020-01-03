Mortensen, Janet A. April 27, 1954 - December 27, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Rosanne and brother, Gregory. Survivors include father, Peter C., Onawa, IA; brothers, Peter Jr., AZ; Timothy, Omaha; Robert, Fremont; sisters, Gina Mortensen and Grace Addy, Onawa, IA; Mary Ulrich, Omaha. A private family memorial service will be held. Condolences may be sent to Kremer Funeral Home and donations to the Nebraska Humane Society.

