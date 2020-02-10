Mort, Dorothy "Dee" Ann

Mort, Dorothy "Dee" Ann May 21, 1933 - February 7, 2020 Dee was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Helen Kramer; and grandson Austin Mort. Survived by brothers, Richard Kramer (Shirley), and Douglas Kramer and children, Butch Mort, Mike Mort (Susi), Pamela Andersen (Tom), Lynn Gonzales (Al), Laura Marcuccio, Keri Raumaker, and Doug Mort (Deb). Dee is also survived by 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and forever friend Zophia Hug. The family will Receive friends Tuesday, February 11, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5-7pm. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held 10am Wednesday, February 12, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Mort as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

