Morrissey, Leo T. March 6, 1957 - May 12, 2020 Leo passed away at his home on May 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Betty Jo; brothers, James, Christopher, and Robert Morrissey. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons, Mathew (Amber) and Michael; and daughters, Lizabeth (Joe), Michele (Jay), and Katie (David). He leaves behind siblings, Michael Jr. (Valerie), John (Guadalupe), Richard Morrissey, and Kimberly (Joesph) Hoover. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Owen, Rhylli, Aiden, Benjamin, Connor, Rosalie, Lily, and one making it's debut in July. Leo was loved dearly and will be missed immensely by all he knew. CELEBRATION OF LEO'S LIFE: Monday, May 18, 2020, at 12pm at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel with VISITATION May 17, 2020 from 5-7pm. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

