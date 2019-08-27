Morrissey, Lawrence L. "Coach" November 12, 1942 - August 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Vera and Don Morrissey. Survived by wife, Mary; son, Vince (Emily); brother, Kenneth (Mary Kay); nieces, Laura Egermayer (George), Melissa Tabor (Jerod); nephew, Andrew Morrissey (Michelle); great-nieces and nephews, Anna, Caroline, James and Quinn. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 29th, from 6-9pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific Street) with a 7:30pm WAKE SERVICE. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, August 30th, 10am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Interment. The family suggests memorials to the Lawrence L. "Coach" Morrissey Scholarship Fund, c/o Westside High School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

