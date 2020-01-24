Morrison, Timothy Michael

Morrison, Timothy Michael December 15, 1969 - January 19, 2020 Tim, age 50, of Omaha, passed away due to a sudden, unexpected heart attack. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard Menard. He is survived by his parents, John Morrison and Patricia Menard; wife, Jennifer Distefano; daughters, Grace and Josephine; family dog, Corbin; brothers, Steve, Brian (Sherri), Jeff, Greg (Jennifer) and Chris (Joellyn); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; father and mother-in-law, Carl "Bob" and Elace Distefano; brother-in-law, Carl N. Distefano; and numerous friends. Tim graduated magna cum laude from Creighton University Law School and practiced law in Omaha for 16 years at Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy & Hammes, IAT Insurance Group and Markel Insurance Company. Tim was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at UNL. He was a true sportsman, devoted Blue Jay fan, avid golfer and little-league basketball coach. Tim was a loving husband, father, son and brother who will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and many life-long friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 26th from 1pm to 4pm, at St. James Catholic Church (4710 N 90th St.) CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, January 27th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

