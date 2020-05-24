Morrison, Roger F. "Bud" March 19, 1925 - May 16, 2020 Bud was born on March 19, 1925 in Marshalltown, IA and entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2020 at Brookstone Village in Omaha, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Gladys Morrison; beloved wife, Frances "Boots" Morrison; daughter, Sharon Maher; and son, Todd Morrison. Bud is survived by his son, Roger (Julie) Morrison; daughter, Jody (Mark) Ekstrom; son-in-law, George Maher; grandchildren: Jacki (Chris) Frank, Scott (Amanda) Maher, Nicole Morrison, Anna Calgaard, Sarah Calgaard, Matthew Ekstrom, John Ekstrom and Megan Ekstrom; great-grandchildren, Corey Weber ad Emma Frank. Bud is also survived by many friends in Omaha, NE and Naples, FL. A very special thank you from Bud's family to the wonderfully caring staff of Brookstone Village. Dignity in Life is your mission statement and dignity in life is what you provided for Bud. Thank you also to St. Joseph Villa Homecare and Hospice for their care and comfort during Bud's final months. SERVICES: Tuesday, May 26th, 10am, at the West Center Chapel. Family INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Creighton Athletics, Brookstone Village or The Food Bank. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

