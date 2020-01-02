Morrison, Richard "Rick" "Dick"

Morrison, Richard "Rick" "Dick" Age 73 - December 30, 2019 He was promoted to his Eternal Heavenly Home at 6:26 in the evening. He was reunited with his parents and many other family members. Waiting to join him at a later date are his wife, Jeanne (Hartley) Morrison; children, Melissa (Gerald) Kelly, and Joshua (Hannah) Morrison; grandchildren, Hannah, Leah, Danyelle, Benjamin, and Layla; sister, Donna Warhold (John); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Friday, January 3, from 5-7pm at Celebration Covenant Church, 16868 Giles Rd, Omaha, NE, 68136. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 4, at 3 pm, also at Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebration Covenant Church, or Herman Godbersen VFW Post #8334 in Millard. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

