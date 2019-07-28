Morrison, Judith Carolyn (Hightree)

Morrison, Judith Carolyn (Hightree) October 20, 1942 - July 24, 2019 Born in Omaha, NE and raised in Decatur, NE, to William and Mary Anne Hightree. Judy enjoyed careers in both teaching and real estate. A cornerstone in Judy's life was her involvement as a Jehovah's Witness following her baptism on July 5th, 1968. Judy spent countless hours volunteering her time reaching out to others to share the joy and hope she had found. She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, William Morrison; father, William; daughter, Cari Morgan; as well as grandparents; aunts; uncles; and many friends. Judy will be missed by her mother, Mary Ann; her brother, Wayne and wife MarJean Hightree and family; children, Chris Janisch, Carol Neff, Caleb Morgan, Candace Frerichs, Diane Poots, Linda Morrison, Daniel Morrison, Susan Schneider, Christine Morgan, Mark Morrison and Tracy Wagge; as well as countless grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 11am on Monday, July 29th, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 401 N. 168th Circle, Omaha NE. A lunch reception will immediately follow at the Omaha Firefighters Union Hall at 6005 Grover Street. Memorials may be sent to the Kingdom Hall and floral gifts will be accepted on Monday, July 29th between 8-10am.

